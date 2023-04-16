Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,116 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

