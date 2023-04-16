AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $23 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 754,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,998,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.



SU opened at $32.61 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.



The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.





Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.



