AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,442 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

