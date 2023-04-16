AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 36,075 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,075 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.
Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
