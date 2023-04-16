Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Everest Re Group worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $359.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

