SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $311.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

