SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

