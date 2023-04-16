SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 118.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

