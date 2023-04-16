SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

