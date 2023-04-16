IFG Advisory LLC Sells 151 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $135.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

