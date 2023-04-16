AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 155,004 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,004 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

