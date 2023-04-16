Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,506 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

OC stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.