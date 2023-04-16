New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

