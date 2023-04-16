The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

