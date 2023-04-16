AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 14,439 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.