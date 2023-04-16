AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

