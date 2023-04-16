SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

