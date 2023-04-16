Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,669 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.16.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

