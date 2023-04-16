Cwm LLC Has $11.89 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

