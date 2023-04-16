Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $169.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

