Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 2,603 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

