Cwm LLC Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

