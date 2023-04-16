3,888 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

