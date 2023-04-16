Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.33. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

