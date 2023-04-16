Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,889 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,287,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.