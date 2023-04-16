Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IEF opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
