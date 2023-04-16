Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

