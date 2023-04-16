Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

