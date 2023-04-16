Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

