Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.