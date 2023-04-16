Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

