Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

