DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $896.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.