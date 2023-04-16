DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Insider Activity

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $146.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

