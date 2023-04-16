Invst LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invst LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.