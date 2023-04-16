Keybank National Association OH Sells 467 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.56. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.