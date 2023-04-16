Keybank National Association OH Sells 28,011 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.