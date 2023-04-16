Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

