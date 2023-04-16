AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,939 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

