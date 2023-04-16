Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,142 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.