Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 90,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 50,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

