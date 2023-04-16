The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 114,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.