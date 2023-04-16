AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

