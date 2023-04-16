14,719 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

