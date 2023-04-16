60,560 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $49,321.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,832,361 shares of company stock worth $4,981,010 in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

