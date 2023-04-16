Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

