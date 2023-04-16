10,127 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

