Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

