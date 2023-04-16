1,552 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crown Castle Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.