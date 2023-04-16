1,552 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.