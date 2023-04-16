Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

