Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.